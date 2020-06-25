All apartments in Jacksonville
11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR

11081 Castlemain Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

11081 Castlemain Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home offers a great location close to Town Center for shopping and great area restaurants. The community is gated and offers a pool and clubhouse for you and your family to enjoy. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Kitchen has corian counter tops and very nice cabinetry. Al bedrooms and laundry room is upstairs. The master suite features separate shower and garden bath with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Enjoy your screened in patio for entertaining. Also, a two car garage!! Schedule your appointment to view this great home before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have any available units?
11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have?
Some of 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR offers parking.
Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR has a pool.
Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have accessible units?
No, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR has units with dishwashers.
