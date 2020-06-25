11081 CASTLEMAIN CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

This beautiful home offers a great location close to Town Center for shopping and great area restaurants. The community is gated and offers a pool and clubhouse for you and your family to enjoy. The home features 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Kitchen has corian counter tops and very nice cabinetry. Al bedrooms and laundry room is upstairs. The master suite features separate shower and garden bath with dual vanities and large walk-in closet. Enjoy your screened in patio for entertaining. Also, a two car garage!! Schedule your appointment to view this great home before it's gone.