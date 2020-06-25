11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful Single Family Home is located in the heart of Mandarin. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has tile throughout with spacious areas with a forma dining room and formal living room with a gorgeous fireplace. This home has a large kitchen that opens to family room, the master bedroom has a great bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. The renovated kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, lazy Susan & 42''Cabinets. It also has a New Roof (2016). Fully stucco exterior completed less than 2 years ago. Water softener & many other upgrades. Relax in the lovely screened patio overlooking the stunning lake. Don't miss out on this spectacular MOVE-IN ready home! Shows like a model-you won't be disappointed! Hurry, this home won't last