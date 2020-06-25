All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

11032 Ashford Gable Place, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful Single Family Home is located in the heart of Mandarin. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has tile throughout with spacious areas with a forma dining room and formal living room with a gorgeous fireplace. This home has a large kitchen that opens to family room, the master bedroom has a great bathroom with a garden tub and a separate shower. The renovated kitchen features granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, lazy Susan & 42''Cabinets. It also has a New Roof (2016). Fully stucco exterior completed less than 2 years ago. Water softener & many other upgrades. Relax in the lovely screened patio overlooking the stunning lake. Don't miss out on this spectacular MOVE-IN ready home! Shows like a model-you won't be disappointed! Hurry, this home won't last

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have any available units?
11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have?
Some of 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL currently offering any rent specials?
11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL pet-friendly?
No, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL offer parking?
Yes, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL offers parking.
Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have a pool?
No, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL does not have a pool.
Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have accessible units?
No, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11032 ASHFORD GABLE PL has units with dishwashers.
