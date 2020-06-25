11018 READING RD

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful Mandarin home located just off of Losco Rd. This home has been completely repainted from the exterior to the interior! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts almost 2,300 sq. ft. of living space. The living room features beautiful laminate flooring as well as a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a great dinette area, as well as upgraded granite countertops and an island. This home has very spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom is 15 1/2 x 18 ft. The master also feature a oversized walk-in closet. Master bath features a jacuzzi tub and walk in shower. This home is situated on a good sized lot.NON SMOKERS ONLY.NO PETS PLEASE.Ice maker does not work and will be ''As-Is''.Rent must be paid via check, no electronic payments ac