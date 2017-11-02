All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:11 PM

10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N

10952 Weymouth Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

10952 Weymouth Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No detail was missed with this newly remodeled home in the heart of Jacksonville! This 3/2 home has wood look tile throughout, showers, vanities, countertops and more! Kitchen flows nicely into the dining room which overlooks the living room. Oversized fully fenced in backyard makes for a great space to entertain. Attached garage with laundry hook-ups available. Call today to schedule your appointment before this is gone! Pets welcome upon owner approval and $250/pet non-refundable pet fee. Non-smokers only, available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have any available units?
10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have?
Some of 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N is pet friendly.
Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N offer parking?
Yes, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N offers parking.
Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have a pool?
No, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have accessible units?
No, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10952 WEYMOUTH CIR N has units with dishwashers.
