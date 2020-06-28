10944 Eniwetok Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom with Pool and Large yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath concrete block pool home located in Sandalwood. This one story home comes with laminate floors and tile throughout. Spacious family room features a fireplace dining room. Backyard comes with an in-ground pool and is perfect for entertaining.



Features:

- Laminate and tile flooring throughout

- Beautiful Pool

- 24 Hour Maintenance



Location:

- Conveniently located in the Sandalwood area.



Additional Monthly Charges:

- Smart Locks: $7.50

- HVAC Filters: $20.00



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



