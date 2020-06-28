All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

10944 Eniwetok Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Spacious 3 Bedroom with Pool and Large yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath concrete block pool home located in Sandalwood. This one story home comes with laminate floors and tile throughout. Spacious family room features a fireplace dining room. Backyard comes with an in-ground pool and is perfect for entertaining.

Features:
- Laminate and tile flooring throughout
- Beautiful Pool
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Location:
- Conveniently located in the Sandalwood area.

Additional Monthly Charges:
- Smart Locks: $7.50
- HVAC Filters: $20.00

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE5117918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have any available units?
10944 Eniwetok Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have?
Some of 10944 Eniwetok Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10944 Eniwetok Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10944 Eniwetok Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10944 Eniwetok Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. offer parking?
No, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. has a pool.
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10944 Eniwetok Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
