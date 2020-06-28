Spacious 3 Bedroom with Pool and Large yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath concrete block pool home located in Sandalwood. This one story home comes with laminate floors and tile throughout. Spacious family room features a fireplace dining room. Backyard comes with an in-ground pool and is perfect for entertaining.
Features: - Laminate and tile flooring throughout - Beautiful Pool - 24 Hour Maintenance
Location: - Conveniently located in the Sandalwood area.
Property Tours: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 24/7. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE5117918)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10944 Eniwetok Dr. have any available units?
10944 Eniwetok Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.