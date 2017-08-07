All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:15 PM

10927 Regency Drive

10927 Regency Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10927 Regency Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This ranch style home with a 2-car carport is located on a lot with mature trees. Features include tile floors, and a living room-dining room with a pass-through into the den/bonus, as well as sliding doors that access the private, fenced back yard. Within walking distance to lots of shopping and dining at Highland Square. Less than 5 minutes to I-95 access!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10927 Regency Drive have any available units?
10927 Regency Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10927 Regency Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10927 Regency Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10927 Regency Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10927 Regency Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10927 Regency Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10927 Regency Drive offers parking.
Does 10927 Regency Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10927 Regency Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10927 Regency Drive have a pool?
No, 10927 Regency Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10927 Regency Drive have accessible units?
No, 10927 Regency Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10927 Regency Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10927 Regency Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10927 Regency Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10927 Regency Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

