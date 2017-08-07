10927 Regency Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

This ranch style home with a 2-car carport is located on a lot with mature trees. Features include tile floors, and a living room-dining room with a pass-through into the den/bonus, as well as sliding doors that access the private, fenced back yard. Within walking distance to lots of shopping and dining at Highland Square. Less than 5 minutes to I-95 access!Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.