Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

10914 Indies Dr. N.

10914 Indies Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

10914 Indies Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated 3/2 - This recently renovated 3/2 is centrally located between the Town Center and Jax Beach. It's also just a minute drive to the 295 beltway. You have to see this great open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and all new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the LARGE screened in patio with a ton of storage inside and out. The master ensuite has a new shower and vanity. Schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have any available units?
10914 Indies Dr. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10914 Indies Dr. N. currently offering any rent specials?
10914 Indies Dr. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10914 Indies Dr. N. pet-friendly?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. offer parking?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not offer parking.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have a pool?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not have a pool.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have accessible units?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10914 Indies Dr. N. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10914 Indies Dr. N. does not have units with air conditioning.
