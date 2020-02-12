10914 Indies Dr. N.

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Recently Renovated 3/2 - This recently renovated 3/2 is centrally located between the Town Center and Jax Beach. It's also just a minute drive to the 295 beltway. You have to see this great open floor plan with laminate flooring in the main living areas and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms and all new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy the LARGE screened in patio with a ton of storage inside and out. The master ensuite has a new shower and vanity. Schedule your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4828781)