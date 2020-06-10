All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 7 2020 at 6:37 AM

10881 KEY CORAL DR

10881 Key Coral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10881 Key Coral Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brick 4-BEDROOM/2-BATH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN LARGE CORNER LOT BEAUTIFUL BRICK 4-BEDROOM, 2-BATH HOME on a lovely large fenced corner lot.Features include: Large living room, County Kitchen with large eat-in Kitchen, New Laminated wood floors through-out, newly painted, ceiling fans in bedrooms and large Fenced-in rear yard. Conveniently located across the street from the new Baptist Medical facility on Dunn Ave. at I-295. Great Shopping Nearby. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in NOW !!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have any available units?
10881 KEY CORAL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have?
Some of 10881 KEY CORAL DR's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10881 KEY CORAL DR currently offering any rent specials?
10881 KEY CORAL DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10881 KEY CORAL DR pet-friendly?
No, 10881 KEY CORAL DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR offer parking?
Yes, 10881 KEY CORAL DR offers parking.
Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10881 KEY CORAL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have a pool?
No, 10881 KEY CORAL DR does not have a pool.
Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have accessible units?
No, 10881 KEY CORAL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10881 KEY CORAL DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10881 KEY CORAL DR does not have units with dishwashers.

