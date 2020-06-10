10881 KEY CORAL DR

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brick 4-BEDROOM/2-BATH AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN LARGE CORNER LOT BEAUTIFUL BRICK 4-BEDROOM, 2-BATH HOME on a lovely large fenced corner lot.Features include: Large living room, County Kitchen with large eat-in Kitchen, New Laminated wood floors through-out, newly painted, ceiling fans in bedrooms and large Fenced-in rear yard. Conveniently located across the street from the new Baptist Medical facility on Dunn Ave. at I-295. Great Shopping Nearby. Quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in NOW !!!!