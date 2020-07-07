All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 5 2019 at 6:25 PM

Location

1088 Rhonda Road, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139134

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Cute, updated home in northwest Jax convenient to I-10. Huge fenced front and back yard.
|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Carpet,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 Rhonda Road have any available units?
1088 Rhonda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 Rhonda Road have?
Some of 1088 Rhonda Road's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 Rhonda Road currently offering any rent specials?
1088 Rhonda Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 Rhonda Road pet-friendly?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1088 Rhonda Road offer parking?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road does not offer parking.
Does 1088 Rhonda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 Rhonda Road have a pool?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road does not have a pool.
Does 1088 Rhonda Road have accessible units?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 Rhonda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1088 Rhonda Road does not have units with dishwashers.

