1088 Rhonda Road

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1139134



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Cute, updated home in northwest Jax convenient to I-10. Huge fenced front and back yard.

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Carpet,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.