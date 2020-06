Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located in West Jacksonville near many schools, businesses, and churches to add convenience to your daily life. There is a screened in front porch to relax on after a long day. An attached garage is located at the back of the house that leads into a laundry/utility room. The inside has been freshly painted and has newly tiled floors throughout for easy upkeep. Large, wrap around kitchen with breakfast bar and dishwasher. Pet friendly! Call today!