10853 BRANDON CHASE DR

patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace bathtub

***POOL HOME**** Luxury meets Land in this stunning 5 bed 3 bath home on a 1-Acre lot. Screened in pool and spa on a private lot with an acre of open land to park your boat, RV, etc. Home features formal dining, formal living, separate office space. Chefs kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. 5 full bedrooms, plus an office and spare room. Deluxe master bed and bath. Soaking tub and custom shower. Must see to believe! Close enough to the city and bases to be convenient but far enough away to enjoy privacy and space. Don't hesitate on this one-of-a-kind fantastic home. APRIL 1ST MOVE IN DATE