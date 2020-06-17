All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

10853 BRANDON CHASE DR

10853 Brandon Chase Drive · (904) 900-4766
Location

10853 Brandon Chase Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Dinsmore

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
***POOL HOME**** Luxury meets Land in this stunning 5 bed 3 bath home on a 1-Acre lot. Screened in pool and spa on a private lot with an acre of open land to park your boat, RV, etc. Home features formal dining, formal living, separate office space. Chefs kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. 5 full bedrooms, plus an office and spare room. Deluxe master bed and bath. Soaking tub and custom shower. Must see to believe! Close enough to the city and bases to be convenient but far enough away to enjoy privacy and space. Don't hesitate on this one-of-a-kind fantastic home. APRIL 1ST MOVE IN DATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have any available units?
10853 BRANDON CHASE DR has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have?
Some of 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR currently offering any rent specials?
10853 BRANDON CHASE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR pet-friendly?
No, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR offer parking?
No, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR does not offer parking.
Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have a pool?
Yes, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR has a pool.
Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have accessible units?
No, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 BRANDON CHASE DR has units with dishwashers.
