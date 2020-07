Amenities

Welcome Home! Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with fantastic outdoor spaces! Don't let this one pass you by! Kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances! Garage was previously closed in to add to your heating and cooled square footage! Easy access to I-295 and the beaches! Minutes from Sandalwood High School!