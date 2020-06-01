10755 John Randolph Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!!. Must see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 2268 sq. ft., home located in the heart of Mandarin! 3 car garage with tile flooring throughout and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy cooking in your new stainless steel gourmet kitchen which includes a double oven and glass top stove. Master bedroom comes with tri-ceilings, enormous walk in closet and garden tub w/ separate shower. Gain access to your screened in patio overlooking the pond from the master bedroom or the family room. This home is a must see and will not last long; call today to schedule a viewing of this beauty!! 904.575.0550