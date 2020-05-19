10697 BALLESTERO DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Mandarin home seeking new great tenants! This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. This home has just been upgraded with, new stove, microwave, and new dishwasher... Fresh paint and new flooring. Along with a master bathroom remodel.I love the wooded back yard and screened in patio... you might love not having any carpeting in the home.We will have an application and an application fee. We will not be accepting any section 8 housing vouchers at this time. No aggressive breed dogs. We will be accepting qualified applicants with credit scores in the 600's or above, great rental references, and steady employment.