Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10697 BALLESTERO DR E
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:05 AM

10697 BALLESTERO DR E

10697 Ballestero Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

10697 Ballestero Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Mandarin home seeking new great tenants! This home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. This home has just been upgraded with, new stove, microwave, and new dishwasher... Fresh paint and new flooring. Along with a master bathroom remodel.I love the wooded back yard and screened in patio... you might love not having any carpeting in the home.We will have an application and an application fee. We will not be accepting any section 8 housing vouchers at this time. No aggressive breed dogs. We will be accepting qualified applicants with credit scores in the 600's or above, great rental references, and steady employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have any available units?
10697 BALLESTERO DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have?
Some of 10697 BALLESTERO DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10697 BALLESTERO DR E currently offering any rent specials?
10697 BALLESTERO DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10697 BALLESTERO DR E pet-friendly?
Yes, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E is pet friendly.
Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E offer parking?
Yes, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E offers parking.
Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have a pool?
No, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E does not have a pool.
Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have accessible units?
No, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 10697 BALLESTERO DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10697 BALLESTERO DR E has units with dishwashers.

