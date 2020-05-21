All apartments in Jacksonville
10655 Tulsa Road

10655 Tulsa Road · No Longer Available
Location

10655 Tulsa Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Come home to this spacious, hard to find 4 bedroom 2 bath home that features a large family room with a cozy fireplace and approximately 2181 square feet of living area. Front living room has a bay window and sculpted ceilings. Large family room with wood beam ceiling seems to warm the area up. French doors lead outside to a very large patio with room for lots of outdoor furniture, a grill and all the accouterments. Modern kitchen with black appliances, granite counter-tops and built in microwave. Windows in both bathrooms lets it lots of natural light. Master bath offers a low-entry stand-p shower. Crown molding in the dining area and front living room adds a feeling of style. Two large storage rooms in the house, one with wire shelving and the other with exit to the patio. Large fenced back yard. To view
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10655 Tulsa Road have any available units?
10655 Tulsa Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10655 Tulsa Road have?
Some of 10655 Tulsa Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10655 Tulsa Road currently offering any rent specials?
10655 Tulsa Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10655 Tulsa Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10655 Tulsa Road is pet friendly.
Does 10655 Tulsa Road offer parking?
No, 10655 Tulsa Road does not offer parking.
Does 10655 Tulsa Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10655 Tulsa Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10655 Tulsa Road have a pool?
No, 10655 Tulsa Road does not have a pool.
Does 10655 Tulsa Road have accessible units?
No, 10655 Tulsa Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10655 Tulsa Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10655 Tulsa Road does not have units with dishwashers.
