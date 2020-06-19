10645 CROOKED TREE CT

Amenities

Bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,950 sq ft of living space available for rent! Great split bedroom floor plan with a spacious master bedroom, en suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with their own private hallway and bathroom. Tons of windows offering an abundance of natural light throughout. Separate formal dining room and family room towards the front of the home. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and a Bluetooth smart fridge. Washer and dryer included in your dedicated laundry room. Enjoy your fenced in backyard backing up to your lake-front view. 2 Pets max are considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, and $15/mo pet rent per pet. Renter's insurance required.