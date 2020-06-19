All apartments in Jacksonville
10645 CROOKED TREE CT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

10645 CROOKED TREE CT

10645 Crooked Tree Court · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10645 Crooked Tree Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,950 sq ft of living space available for rent! Great split bedroom floor plan with a spacious master bedroom, en suite with dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate stand up shower. Guest bedrooms on the opposite side of the home with their own private hallway and bathroom. Tons of windows offering an abundance of natural light throughout. Separate formal dining room and family room towards the front of the home. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and a Bluetooth smart fridge. Washer and dryer included in your dedicated laundry room. Enjoy your fenced in backyard backing up to your lake-front view. 2 Pets max are considered with a $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, and $15/mo pet rent per pet. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have any available units?
10645 CROOKED TREE CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have?
Some of 10645 CROOKED TREE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10645 CROOKED TREE CT currently offering any rent specials?
10645 CROOKED TREE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10645 CROOKED TREE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT is pet friendly.
Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT offer parking?
Yes, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT does offer parking.
Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have a pool?
Yes, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT has a pool.
Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have accessible units?
No, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10645 CROOKED TREE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10645 CROOKED TREE CT has units with dishwashers.
