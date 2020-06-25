10620 Ithaca Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is a must see! It is very unique with gray ceramic tiled floors, large kitchen with updated cabinets and counters, the bathroom features a glass enclosed shower and this home even has a separate inside laundry room! You will love the inviting foyer area that you could also use as a den. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors. Enjoy the extremely bright living space with windows everywhere! Very private and sits on a HUGE LOT, it has plenty of space for parking! Just minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace!

Call today for a Tour!