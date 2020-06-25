All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:43 AM

10620 Ithaca Dr

10620 Ithaca Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10620 Ithaca Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a must see! It is very unique with gray ceramic tiled floors, large kitchen with updated cabinets and counters, the bathroom features a glass enclosed shower and this home even has a separate inside laundry room! You will love the inviting foyer area that you could also use as a den. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors. Enjoy the extremely bright living space with windows everywhere! Very private and sits on a HUGE LOT, it has plenty of space for parking! Just minutes away from Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace!
Call today for a Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Ithaca Dr have any available units?
10620 Ithaca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10620 Ithaca Dr have?
Some of 10620 Ithaca Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10620 Ithaca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Ithaca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Ithaca Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10620 Ithaca Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10620 Ithaca Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10620 Ithaca Dr offers parking.
Does 10620 Ithaca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 Ithaca Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Ithaca Dr have a pool?
No, 10620 Ithaca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10620 Ithaca Dr have accessible units?
No, 10620 Ithaca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Ithaca Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Ithaca Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
