10567 OTTER CREEK DR

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan clubhouse

December Rent Free!! The kitchen in this beautiful home is incredible! It is very open and has a tremendous amount of custom cabinet space. If you love to cook and entertain, this is your new home. A separate dining room and an over-sized family room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy, brick fireplace will be sure to please everyone. The kitchen opens to the family room which has a sliding glass door that overlooks the large fenced backyard. Bent Creek Community offers a community pool, clubhouse, bike paths, and play area. A must see with a great location for easy access to highways or shopping. Live on a Golf Course Year Round!! Play 18 holes every day with an average $40.00 per golfer; includes greens fees, tax and cart (November 2018 Online Rates) Price subject to chang