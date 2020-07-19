All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

10567 Otter Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
December Rent Free!! The kitchen in this beautiful home is incredible! It is very open and has a tremendous amount of custom cabinet space. If you love to cook and entertain, this is your new home. A separate dining room and an over-sized family room with cathedral ceilings and a cozy, brick fireplace will be sure to please everyone. The kitchen opens to the family room which has a sliding glass door that overlooks the large fenced backyard. Bent Creek Community offers a community pool, clubhouse, bike paths, and play area. A must see with a great location for easy access to highways or shopping. Live on a Golf Course Year Round!! Play 18 holes every day with an average $40.00 per golfer; includes greens fees, tax and cart (November 2018 Online Rates) Price subject to chang

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have any available units?
10567 OTTER CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have?
Some of 10567 OTTER CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10567 OTTER CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
10567 OTTER CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10567 OTTER CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10567 OTTER CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10567 OTTER CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
