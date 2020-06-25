All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 15 2019 at 3:36 AM

10567 Loyola Drive North

10567 Loyola Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

10567 Loyola Dr N, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3BR/1 Bath home located in a north side neighborhood! Home features a spacious and open floor plan. Kitchen is a chef's dream, with stainless steel appliances, including self cleaning a glass top stove. Kitchen also contains plenty of cabinet and storage space, perfect for extra storage. Home also includes an indoor laundry room and a nicely upgraded bathroom.

Conveniently located between I-295 and I 95.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10567 Loyola Drive North have any available units?
10567 Loyola Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10567 Loyola Drive North have?
Some of 10567 Loyola Drive North's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10567 Loyola Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
10567 Loyola Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10567 Loyola Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 10567 Loyola Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 10567 Loyola Drive North offer parking?
No, 10567 Loyola Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 10567 Loyola Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10567 Loyola Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10567 Loyola Drive North have a pool?
No, 10567 Loyola Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 10567 Loyola Drive North have accessible units?
No, 10567 Loyola Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 10567 Loyola Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 10567 Loyola Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
