BETTER THAN NEW! Come check out this 2018 beautiful and spacious town home on Jacksonville's north side. Features include 3 bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 2nd floor laundry, and 1,700sq.ft. of open concept kitchen/living area. This town home offers an attached garage and a screened in Lanai! The HOA takes care of all the landscaping so you don't have to! All appliances and Washer and Dryer included! Pets Ok. Move in date is MAY 1st.