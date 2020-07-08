10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lantana Lakes - Convenience, Cleanliness and Style all in one Southside location. This fully upgraded home is available now as long term rental to the most discerning of Tenants. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, tons of cabinetry, pantry and eat-in space. Inside laundry offers washer / dryer included as ''convenience items''. ''Master suite'' offers private, elegant bath and walk-in closet. Very generous size Great Room with easy-living wood plank flooring opens to enclosed lanai and view of the lake. NO carpet in this home. Two good sized secondary bedrooms both have closet organizers. Nicely updated full bath serves these 2 bedrooms. Double linen closets in hallway. Two car garage has newly finished sealant flooring, also a sink 7 work cabinet. Good size backyard with paver patio



