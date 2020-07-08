All apartments in Jacksonville
10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N
10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N

10532 Leahy Road · No Longer Available
Location

10532 Leahy Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lantana Lakes - Convenience, Cleanliness and Style all in one Southside location. This fully upgraded home is available now as long term rental to the most discerning of Tenants. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, tons of cabinetry, pantry and eat-in space. Inside laundry offers washer / dryer included as ''convenience items''. ''Master suite'' offers private, elegant bath and walk-in closet. Very generous size Great Room with easy-living wood plank flooring opens to enclosed lanai and view of the lake. NO carpet in this home. Two good sized secondary bedrooms both have closet organizers. Nicely updated full bath serves these 2 bedrooms. Double linen closets in hallway. Two car garage has newly finished sealant flooring, also a sink 7 work cabinet. Good size backyard with paver patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have any available units?
10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have?
Some of 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N currently offering any rent specials?
10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N pet-friendly?
No, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N offer parking?
Yes, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N offers parking.
Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have a pool?
No, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N does not have a pool.
Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have accessible units?
No, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N does not have accessible units.
Does 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10532 Lantana Lakes Dr. N does not have units with dishwashers.

