Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning range

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready to rent. Nice backyard with a large covered patio. A large workshop that can be used as a detached garage or hobby room. Home boasts large rooms and mostly hard-surface flooring. Submit an inquiry today and our team will reach out to you to schedule a showing today!

Fenced backyard, quite street