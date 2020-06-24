10435 Midtown Pkwy #202

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL ESPLANADE - CLEAN AND NEW! - Wonderful 2nd story 1 bedroom Condo available for rent in Esplanade at the Town Center!
This home features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. The unit has new carpet throughout!
Lawn care and exterior pest control are included with rent and tenants will have access to community pool & clubhouse!
TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES...
AREA: Town Center/ Southside
1 BEDROOM & 1 BATHROOM
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included!!
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 1 assigned parking space
PETS: Sorry, No pets allowed.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now!!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMV/SI
PLEASE CALL 904-928-1601 TO OBTAIN ENTRY INTO THE BUILDING or push office on gate box and they will let in
(RLNE4687717)