All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10435 Midtown Pkwy #202
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

10435 Midtown Pkwy #202

10435 Midtown Pkwy 202 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 202, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL ESPLANADE - CLEAN AND NEW! - Wonderful 2nd story 1 bedroom Condo available for rent in Esplanade at the Town Center!

This home features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. The unit has new carpet throughout!

Lawn care and exterior pest control are included with rent and tenants will have access to community pool & clubhouse!

TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES...

AREA: Town Center/ Southside
1 BEDROOM & 1 BATHROOM
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included!!
FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.
HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.
PARKING: 1 assigned parking space
PETS: Sorry, No pets allowed.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now!!
LEASE TERM: 12 months
PMV/SI

PLEASE CALL 904-928-1601 TO OBTAIN ENTRY INTO THE BUILDING or push office on gate box and they will let in

(RLNE4687717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 is pet friendly.
Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Pkwy #202 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia