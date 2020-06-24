10435 Midtown Pkwy #202

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL ESPLANADE - CLEAN AND NEW! - Wonderful 2nd story 1 bedroom Condo available for rent in Esplanade at the Town Center!



This home features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. The unit has new carpet throughout!



Lawn care and exterior pest control are included with rent and tenants will have access to community pool & clubhouse!



TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES...



AREA: Town Center/ Southside

1 BEDROOM & 1 BATHROOM

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, microwave, & garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Washer & Dryer included!!

FLOORING: Carpet & Tile Combo.

HEAT/COOLING: Central Heat & A/C.

PARKING: 1 assigned parking space

PETS: Sorry, No pets allowed.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.



ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: Available now!!

LEASE TERM: 12 months

PMV/SI



PLEASE CALL 904-928-1601 TO OBTAIN ENTRY INTO THE BUILDING or push office on gate box and they will let in



(RLNE4687717)