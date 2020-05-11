10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408

Amenities

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 730 sq. ft. condo in Esplanade at the Towncenter has it all. Everything you need is super close by. Restaurants, stores, shopping, highways. The community is gated, has a covered parking garage, an assigned space, a massive pool area, an effective gym, business center, and conference area with a pool table, and again the location is prime. The condo itself has an open feel, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless appliances, carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths, and has a covered back patio overlooking a courtyard. Pets require owner and HOA approval. Do not miss out on this one!