Jacksonville, FL
10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:08 AM

10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408

10435 Midtown Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 730 sq. ft. condo in Esplanade at the Towncenter has it all. Everything you need is super close by. Restaurants, stores, shopping, highways. The community is gated, has a covered parking garage, an assigned space, a massive pool area, an effective gym, business center, and conference area with a pool table, and again the location is prime. The condo itself has an open feel, granite counters in the kitchen, stainless appliances, carpet throughout with tile in the kitchen and baths, and has a covered back patio overlooking a courtyard. Pets require owner and HOA approval. Do not miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have any available units?
10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have?
Some of 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 offers parking.
Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 has a pool.
Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have accessible units?
No, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10435 MIDTOWN PARKWAY 408 has units with dishwashers.

