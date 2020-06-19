All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10435 Midtown Parkway #359
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:13 AM

10435 Midtown Parkway #359

10435 Midtown Pkwy 359 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 359, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
10435 Midtown Parkway #359 Available 04/10/19 Luxury 1 bedroom in Town Center! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 10th, 2019**

Luxury Condo in The St. Johns Town Center. Esplanade at Town Center is a new living concept unlike any other in North Florida. Enjoy a gated community with an urban flair where shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues are within walking distance from your home. Resort-style amenities include gated access, swimming pool, built-in elevators, concrete block construction and private community parking garage.

Esplanade at Town Center is located in area's most sought-after shopping and dining establishments inside the St. Johns Town Center the new 207-acre, open-air shopping mall, designed with a Main Street feel including contemporary architecture, over 1,500 trees, lush landscaping and lakes with enough water to fill over 5,000 backyard swimming pools create the relaxed esplanade feel, where shopping, dining, people-watching or just hanging out are a literal walk-in-the-park. The center itself, located off Gate Parkway north of J. Turner Butler Boulevard, has 15 miles of sidewalks meandering through a variety of some of the nation's most exciting restaurants and retailers.

Great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the 3rd floor! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer/dryer included. Nice courtyard view!

No pets please.

Call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

$100 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Proof of renters insurance due at move in.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2601286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway #359 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway #359's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway #359 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #359 does not have units with dishwashers.
