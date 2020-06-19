Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage online portal

10435 Midtown Parkway #359 Available 04/10/19 Luxury 1 bedroom in Town Center! - **AVAILABLE APRIL 10th, 2019**



Luxury Condo in The St. Johns Town Center. Esplanade at Town Center is a new living concept unlike any other in North Florida. Enjoy a gated community with an urban flair where shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues are within walking distance from your home. Resort-style amenities include gated access, swimming pool, built-in elevators, concrete block construction and private community parking garage.



Esplanade at Town Center is located in area's most sought-after shopping and dining establishments inside the St. Johns Town Center the new 207-acre, open-air shopping mall, designed with a Main Street feel including contemporary architecture, over 1,500 trees, lush landscaping and lakes with enough water to fill over 5,000 backyard swimming pools create the relaxed esplanade feel, where shopping, dining, people-watching or just hanging out are a literal walk-in-the-park. The center itself, located off Gate Parkway north of J. Turner Butler Boulevard, has 15 miles of sidewalks meandering through a variety of some of the nation's most exciting restaurants and retailers.



Great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the 3rd floor! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer/dryer included. Nice courtyard view!



No pets please.



Call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



$100 one time leasing fee due at lease signing for condo association due from tenants.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification. Proof of renters insurance due at move in.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2601286)