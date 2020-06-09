10435 Midtown Parkway #116

Amenities

Esplanade - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, luxury condo located in the desirable Esplanade community. This ground floor unit offers an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a garden patio with a gorgeous view of the community pool! Located within the St Johns Town Center, shopping and fine dining are always within walking distance! This unit comes with one assigned parking spot in a covered garage. The tenant is to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in and needs to be approved by HOA.



(RLNE1812321)