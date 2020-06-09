All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

10435 Midtown Parkway #116

10435 Midtown Pkwy 116 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 116, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Esplanade - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, luxury condo located in the desirable Esplanade community. This ground floor unit offers an upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and a garden patio with a gorgeous view of the community pool! Located within the St Johns Town Center, shopping and fine dining are always within walking distance! This unit comes with one assigned parking spot in a covered garage. The tenant is to apply & pay HOA registration fee before move in and needs to be approved by HOA.

(RLNE1812321)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway #116's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway #116 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #116 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
