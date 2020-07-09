All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
10326 De Paul Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:41 AM

10326 De Paul Drive

10326 Depaul Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Depaul Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055374

Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1302 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floor, central air and ceiling fans. With access to a fenced yard and a porch. Minutes away from I-95. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 De Paul Drive have any available units?
10326 De Paul Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10326 De Paul Drive have?
Some of 10326 De Paul Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 De Paul Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10326 De Paul Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 De Paul Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10326 De Paul Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10326 De Paul Drive offer parking?
No, 10326 De Paul Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10326 De Paul Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 De Paul Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 De Paul Drive have a pool?
No, 10326 De Paul Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10326 De Paul Drive have accessible units?
No, 10326 De Paul Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 De Paul Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10326 De Paul Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
