All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10320 Driftwood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10320 Driftwood Rd
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

10320 Driftwood Rd

10320 Driftwood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10320 Driftwood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
online portal
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
online portal
Renovated home for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Nicely renovated home available for rent! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features just over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen has brand new refrigerator and stove and new white cabinets! Nice vinyl floors and tile throughout. Both bathrooms have nice walk-in tiled showers. Large fenced in yard! Stackable washer/dryer included.

No pets please.
Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 Driftwood Rd have any available units?
10320 Driftwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10320 Driftwood Rd have?
Some of 10320 Driftwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10320 Driftwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10320 Driftwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 Driftwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10320 Driftwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10320 Driftwood Rd offer parking?
No, 10320 Driftwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10320 Driftwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10320 Driftwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 Driftwood Rd have a pool?
No, 10320 Driftwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10320 Driftwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 10320 Driftwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 Driftwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10320 Driftwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia