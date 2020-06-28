10320 Driftwood Rd

Amenities

Renovated home for rent! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Nicely renovated home available for rent! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features just over 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. Kitchen has brand new refrigerator and stove and new white cabinets! Nice vinyl floors and tile throughout. Both bathrooms have nice walk-in tiled showers. Large fenced in yard! Stackable washer/dryer included.



No pets please.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



