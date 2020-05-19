All apartments in Jacksonville
10200 Belle Rive Blve Unit 260

Location

10200 Belle Rive Blvd 87, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10200 Belle Rive Blve Unit 260 Available 03/09/19 Cute 1 bedroom available 3-9-19! - **AVAILABLE MARCH 9th, 2019**

The Landings at Belle Rive provides the lifestyle you're looking for. Whether it's quick trips to the mall, downtown or the beaches...or just kicking back with a good book, these are condominium homes so comfortable and spacious, it's easy to see how coming home will be the best part of your day.

This 38-acre community offers the ultimate low-maintenance lifestyle and casually sophisticated waterfront living. Enjoy the beautifully decorated clubhouse with a catering kitchen, cardio-theatre fitness center, pool with tanning deck, a 7-acre serene lake and nature views, an intimate bridge walkover and elegant accent fountains, 2.5 miles of quite nature trails, volleyball and tennis courts.

This one bedroom condo in the the 2nd floor with no one above, private stairs leading to the condo, beautiful pool and lake view, laminate wood flooring throughout. Call today to schedule a showing.

1 small pet will be permitted. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease. Proof of renter's insurance is required upon move-in.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE2658366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

