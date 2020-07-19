10196 PAVNES CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool media room tennis court

Absolutely stunning home! Impeccably well maintained. Beautiful ceramic wood tile in all living areas and bathrooms. Open floor plan with kitchen opening to great rooms. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and beautiful backsplash.Stainless steel appliances. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. bathroom boasts dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and two guest baths. Screened in back porch overlooking a neighborhood pond. This is a smart home and all devices can be paired to your phone. Enjoy your free time with all that Longleaf has to offer. Pool, playground and tennis court. Close to NAS JAX . Minutes to Oakleaf town center which offers restaurants, movie theatre. and great shopping. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non