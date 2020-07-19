All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

10196 Pavnes Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Absolutely stunning home! Impeccably well maintained. Beautiful ceramic wood tile in all living areas and bathrooms. Open floor plan with kitchen opening to great rooms. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, granite countertops and beautiful backsplash.Stainless steel appliances. Spacious owners suite and bathroom. bathroom boasts dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower stall. Three guest bedrooms and two guest baths. Screened in back porch overlooking a neighborhood pond. This is a smart home and all devices can be paired to your phone. Enjoy your free time with all that Longleaf has to offer. Pool, playground and tennis court. Close to NAS JAX . Minutes to Oakleaf town center which offers restaurants, movie theatre. and great shopping. Pets upon approval with a $250 per pet non

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have any available units?
10196 PAVNES CREEK DR has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have?
Some of 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
10196 PAVNES CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10196 PAVNES CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
