All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1019 Lee Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1019 Lee Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1019 Lee Rd

1019 Lee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1019 Lee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/317436c040 ---- Spacious townhouse with garage and 200 SF addition in rear. Partially updated eat-in kitchen with large pantry. Family room has stone WB fireplace and wired for surround sound. First floor has hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Fenced backyard with large wooden deck for relaxing and entertaining. Walk-in master closet and under-stair storage. Two ACs - for downstairs and upstairs. Apply online or in person. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Lee Rd have any available units?
1019 Lee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Lee Rd have?
Some of 1019 Lee Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Lee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Lee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Lee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Lee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Lee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Lee Rd offers parking.
Does 1019 Lee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Lee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Lee Rd have a pool?
No, 1019 Lee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Lee Rd have accessible units?
No, 1019 Lee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Lee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Lee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia