1019 Lee Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/317436c040 ---- Spacious townhouse with garage and 200 SF addition in rear. Partially updated eat-in kitchen with large pantry. Family room has stone WB fireplace and wired for surround sound. First floor has hardwood and tile flooring throughout. Fenced backyard with large wooden deck for relaxing and entertaining. Walk-in master closet and under-stair storage. Two ACs - for downstairs and upstairs. Apply online or in person. Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections