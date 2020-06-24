10161 E Biscayne Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fully updated, pristinely maintained 3 bed 2 bath home situated on 2 lots in addition to a bonus lot totaling .88 acre of park like setting adjacent to the Withlacoochee Trail! Split floor plan with formal living/dining room, large family room, cathedral ceilings, gourmet kitchen featuring all new Stainless-Steel appliances, laundry room with new front load W/D, sparkling designer bathrooms with walk in beautiful tiled showers, walk-in closets in all bedrooms and an extra-large screened porch! Manicured landscaping completes this beautiful home, perfect for raising a family or enjoying retirement with a touch of country living close to town! Bring all your toys, boats, RV to this turn-Key property. There is even room on this lot to build a second home!