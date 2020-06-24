All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10161 E Biscayne Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10161 E Biscayne Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

10161 E Biscayne Drive

10161 East Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10161 East Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Hogan

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fully updated, pristinely maintained 3 bed 2 bath home situated on 2 lots in addition to a bonus lot totaling .88 acre of park like setting adjacent to the Withlacoochee Trail! Split floor plan with formal living/dining room, large family room, cathedral ceilings, gourmet kitchen featuring all new Stainless-Steel appliances, laundry room with new front load W/D, sparkling designer bathrooms with walk in beautiful tiled showers, walk-in closets in all bedrooms and an extra-large screened porch! Manicured landscaping completes this beautiful home, perfect for raising a family or enjoying retirement with a touch of country living close to town! Bring all your toys, boats, RV to this turn-Key property. There is even room on this lot to build a second home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have any available units?
10161 E Biscayne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have?
Some of 10161 E Biscayne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10161 E Biscayne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10161 E Biscayne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10161 E Biscayne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10161 E Biscayne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10161 E Biscayne Drive offers parking.
Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10161 E Biscayne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have a pool?
No, 10161 E Biscayne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have accessible units?
No, 10161 E Biscayne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10161 E Biscayne Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10161 E Biscayne Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia