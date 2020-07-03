10160 WOOD DOVE WAY

Amenities

ADORABLE spacious three bedroom home is read for YOU! Fresh paint and new counter tops make this home super modern and cozy! Updated Kitchen overlooks spacious family room. Kitchen offers small space for a breakfast area, formal dining is also an option. Split floor plan, great size master with dual sink vanity, walk in closets, stand up shower, and soaking tub. Open Patio out back overlooks the pond. Come see this one today! Close to major highways, NAS JAX or Cecil Commerce, dining, and more!