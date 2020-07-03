All apartments in Jacksonville
10160 WOOD DOVE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10160 WOOD DOVE WAY

10160 Wood Dove Way · No Longer Available
Location

10160 Wood Dove Way, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ADORABLE spacious three bedroom home is read for YOU! Fresh paint and new counter tops make this home super modern and cozy! Updated Kitchen overlooks spacious family room. Kitchen offers small space for a breakfast area, formal dining is also an option. Split floor plan, great size master with dual sink vanity, walk in closets, stand up shower, and soaking tub. Open Patio out back overlooks the pond. Come see this one today! Close to major highways, NAS JAX or Cecil Commerce, dining, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have any available units?
10160 WOOD DOVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have?
Some of 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10160 WOOD DOVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY offer parking?
No, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have a pool?
No, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10160 WOOD DOVE WAY has units with dishwashers.
