1016 25TH ST

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPDATED!! BRAND NEW WOOD LOOK CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT and NEWLY TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! Fresh 3 bedroom 1 bath home newly paint inside, new vinyl floors. Has stove, oven, refrigerator / freezer. Perfect fully fenced yard. Laundry hookups included. Garbage and sewer included.Requirements to schedule showing include:Min gross income of $2000 per month,Full background check after showing,No eviction in the last 5 years.Leasing Information:1 year lease minimum, $850 deposit, $850 per month, $200 pet fee for small pets, Proof of renters insurance.