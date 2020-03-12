All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 25TH ST

1016 25th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1016 25th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPDATED!! BRAND NEW WOOD LOOK CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT and NEWLY TILED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! Fresh 3 bedroom 1 bath home newly paint inside, new vinyl floors. Has stove, oven, refrigerator / freezer. Perfect fully fenced yard. Laundry hookups included. Garbage and sewer included.Requirements to schedule showing include:Min gross income of $2000 per month,Full background check after showing,No eviction in the last 5 years.Leasing Information:1 year lease minimum, $850 deposit, $850 per month, $200 pet fee for small pets, Proof of renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 25TH ST have any available units?
1016 25TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 25TH ST have?
Some of 1016 25TH ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 25TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1016 25TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 25TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 25TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 1016 25TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1016 25TH ST does offer parking.
Does 1016 25TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 25TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 25TH ST have a pool?
No, 1016 25TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1016 25TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1016 25TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 25TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 25TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
