10150 GENI HILL CIR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Come check out this 3 BR/2 BA home today. Floors are tiled throughout for low maintenance living. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious living/dining room combination is open and light. Fully fenced backyard with several varieties of fruit trees. One car garage and wide driveway provide for plenty of parking.