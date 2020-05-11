10150 GENI HILL CIR S

10150 Geni Hill Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Come check out this 3 BR/2 BA home today. Floors are tiled throughout for low maintenance living. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious living/dining room combination is open and light. Fully fenced backyard with several varieties of fruit trees. One car garage and wide driveway provide for plenty of parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
