Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM

10150 GENI HILL CIR S

10150 Geni Hill Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Geni Hill Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this 3 BR/2 BA home today. Floors are tiled throughout for low maintenance living. Large master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk in closet. Spacious living/dining room combination is open and light. Fully fenced backyard with several varieties of fruit trees. One car garage and wide driveway provide for plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have any available units?
10150 GENI HILL CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have?
Some of 10150 GENI HILL CIR S's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 GENI HILL CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
10150 GENI HILL CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 GENI HILL CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S offers parking.
Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have a pool?
No, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have accessible units?
No, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 GENI HILL CIR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 GENI HILL CIR S has units with dishwashers.

