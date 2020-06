Amenities

This beautiful waterfront condo is located in the gated community of Mirabella. Features include large bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom with soaking tub, fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. There are breathtaking views of the water from every room in this property. This community offers a resort style pool, fitness center, car wash area and is located less than 10 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, University of North Florida (UNF) and easily accessible to Downtown.