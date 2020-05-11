All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD

10062 Hawks Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

10062 Hawks Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mandarin POOL home on a huge lot. Don't miss out on this updated 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Walk in through the foyer directly into the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Oversized kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances that opens into the formal dining room overlooking the living room. Owners suite features soaking tub with and stand up shower. Screened in patio overlooking the entertainers dream backyard with in-ground pool and huge yard! Conveniently located to NAS JAX, shopping, major highways and restaurants. W/D included, $250 non-refundable pet fee with owners approval, pool care included, non-smokers only. Available 6/15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have any available units?
10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have?
Some of 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD currently offering any rent specials?
10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD is pet friendly.
Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD offer parking?
Yes, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD offers parking.
Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have a pool?
Yes, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD has a pool.
Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have accessible units?
No, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD has units with dishwashers.
