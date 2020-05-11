10062 HAWKS HOLLOW RD

Amenities

Mandarin POOL home on a huge lot. Don't miss out on this updated 3/2 in a quiet neighborhood. Walk in through the foyer directly into the great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Oversized kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances that opens into the formal dining room overlooking the living room. Owners suite features soaking tub with and stand up shower. Screened in patio overlooking the entertainers dream backyard with in-ground pool and huge yard! Conveniently located to NAS JAX, shopping, major highways and restaurants. W/D included, $250 non-refundable pet fee with owners approval, pool care included, non-smokers only. Available 6/15