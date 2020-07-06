All apartments in Jacksonville
1003 Brierfield Dr

1003 Brierfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Brierfield Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/32db7c4055 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Kitchen features modern white cabinetry, granite countertops, farmhouse sink, stainless steel appliances, and a giant island with a large overhang for barstools/eating space. This huge open floor-plan is great for entertaining and includes a separate dining space. Large windows lets in tons of natural light. Relax in your master bathroom jacuzzi tub at the end of the day. Attached 2 Car Garage Granite Countertops Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Brierfield Dr have any available units?
1003 Brierfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Brierfield Dr have?
Some of 1003 Brierfield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Brierfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Brierfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Brierfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1003 Brierfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1003 Brierfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1003 Brierfield Dr offers parking.
Does 1003 Brierfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Brierfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Brierfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1003 Brierfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Brierfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1003 Brierfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Brierfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Brierfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

