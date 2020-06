Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel

- This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home is ready for move in. Freshly painted, new LVP in bedrooms, tile in common areas and bathrooms. Sits on large lot with fenced back yard and nice workshop/storage. Sit and enjoy the mornings and evenings on the covered back patio. All appliances are stainless steel and new.

NO DOGS ALLOWED UNLESS APPROVED BY OWNER. NO CATS ALLOWED.



No Pets Allowed



