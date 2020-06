312 Bouganvilla Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

YOUR BEACH LIFESTYLE HOME AWAITS! STEPS TO THE BEACH, BROADWALK & INTRACOASTAL! (Unfurnished, Annual Rental - Also for SALE $995,000) Close to Downtown Hollywood Blvd, restaurants, shops & entertainment, Arts Park at Young Circle, Margeritaville Entertainment, Gulfstream, Mardi Gras, Dania Beach Casinos, Fish off the Dania Pier, the New Hardrock Guitar Hotel, Nature Park, Paddle Boarding, etc.....SO MUCH HERE Easy access to everything.

THIS HOME IS LOVINGLY MAINTAINED, HURRICANE WINDOWS & DOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW LANDSCAPING, SIDE & BACK AREA HAS A BLOCK PATHWAY & PATIO, SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM, PARKING FOR 2-3 CARS OUT FRONT.