Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel. Brick paver driveway and sidewalks around the entire home. Enjoy evenings grilling on the back patio while swimming and lounging in the hot tub overlooking the quiet and peaceful view of the preserve. As of 4/19/2019, this is the only rental listed in Osprey Cove.