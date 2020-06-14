Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hobe Sound renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ...

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
Results within 10 miles of Hobe Sound
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
2977 E Community Drive
2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1670 sqft
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912 Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jupiter Key
1 Unit Available
148 Key Lane
148 Key Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2157 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted and updates throughout the entire home. Impeccable Key West inspired seaside home located in the oceanfront gated community of Jupiter Key.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Quiet Corner unit, 3 Bedroom /2.5 Bathroom Town home. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter-tops and wood floors.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
105 W Tarpon Lane
105 West Tarpon Lane, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2568 sqft
Spectacular one story beach compound! Custom built to perfection with 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, living room and large media room with pull-out queen bed and its own full bath. Top of the line appliances with a gas range.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bella Vista
1 Unit Available
860 Bella Vista Court S
860 Bella Vista Court South, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1640 sqft
JAN/FEB/MARCH/APRIL 2020 Weeklies off season $1,000 a week. A block from 3 miles of glorious beaches is this Magnificent 2nd floor townhome nestled directly on Carlin Park with peaceful east views of park.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jupiter Harbour
1 Unit Available
1000 N Us Highway 1 661
1000 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
TRUE INTRACOASTAL JUPITER INLET MARINA COMMUNITY. Premier gated marina community in Jupiter adjacent to 1000 North. Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
300 Beach Road
300 Beach Road, Tequesta, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1600 sqft
Gorgeous oceanfront condo located in Island House SE on South end of Jupiter Island. This unit has been beautifully renovated. New kitchen with newer appliances, new baths, wood floors throughout living areas, hurricane impact windows and doors.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
96 S Sewalls Point Road
96 South Sewalls Point Road, Sewall's Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1512 sqft
Owner/Agent offers this peaceful home with a large screen enclosed pool on Sewall's Point. The property is about 4/10 of an acre and features a lushly landscaped and privacy fenced backyard. New A/C. Metal roof and impact windows.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
200 Ocean Trail Way
200 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1170 sqft
Extremely Rare & Desirable, Renovated, Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath Condominium with Breathtaking Ocean Views & Beach Access. Oversized Balcony with Pool & Ocean Views. Open Updated Windowed Kitchen with Separate Breakfast Area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
2150 SE Edler - 1
2150 Southeast Edler Drive, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3/2 CONDO in Kingman Acres HOA Tenant Application fee Washer/dryer included 1 assigned parking spot No pets allowed Kingman Acres

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1250 SE Parkview Place
1250 Southeast Parkview Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1508 sqft
Season, Short Term, or Annual Furnished or Unfurnished. Very Rare Spacious 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms Condominium in Stuart, Martin County Schools. Close to the Atlantic Ocean and the Beautiful Beaches of the Treasure Coast.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15268 75th Avenue N
15268 75th Avenue North, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1058 sqft
This nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment in Palm Beach Country Estates is attached to the main house but completely separate (no door connecting to the main house) with its own front entrance and screened back porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hobe Sound, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hobe Sound renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

