84 Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL with garage

Hobe Sound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
6240 PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA WITH GOLF COURSE BEYOND. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST LEVEL, CARPETING ON 2nd.

1 Unit Available
7774 SE Lanham Street
7774 Southeast Lanham Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Great Home for rent in the ideal location of Hobe Sound. Family friendly community, with a park, playground and basketball court. Close to beaches, boat ramps, and schools. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a 2 car garage

1 Unit Available
6112 SE Portofino Circle
6112 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1770 sqft
3-bed/2.5-bath townhouse for rent in Heritage Enclave, a newly constructed 50-unit townhouse project in Hobe Sound, Florida. Excellent location near shopping, dining, and top-rated Martin County schools. Five minutes to Hobe Sound beach.

1 Unit Available
11658 SE Florida Avenue
11658 Southeast Florida Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Unique quiet 2 story townhome, bike to the beach. 3/2/2 heated pool with private courtyard on an oak dappled secluded street only 58 units. Third bdrm used as office with view of sunset and preserve.

1 Unit Available
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound

Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.

1 Unit Available
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.

1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.

1 Unit Available
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.

1 Unit Available
18385 SE Federal Hwy Highway
18385 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3053 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.

1 Unit Available
8984 SE Hawksnest Court
8984 SE Hawks Nest Ct, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1988 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oakmont located in The Retreat of Hobe Sound.

1 Unit Available
1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle
1476 SE Legacy Cove Cir, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2196 sqft
A rental which shows a reflection of your uncompromising good taste & 6-7 months considered @ $100 addl monthly. From the moment you enter...you will be impressed...from either the tile inlays at the entry to the spacious rooms...

1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.

1 Unit Available
6720 SE South Marina Way
6720 Southeast South Marina Way, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3642 sqft
Discover this Sailfish Point's "estate" golf course home overlooking a tranquil lake and the 2nd and 6th fairways of the Jack Nicklaus “Signature” golf course. Perfect SE Exposure! Perfect long green golf course views.
Results within 10 miles of Hobe Sound
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 Unit Available
162 Beacon Lane
162 Beacon Lane, Jupiter Inlet Colony, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1391 sqft
Beach side community of Jupiter Inlet Colony 3/2 bath pool home with garage two blocks from the beach.

1 Unit Available
130 Palm Avenue
130 Palm Avenue, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1441 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sea Palms is a Quaint community of only 48 homes within walking distance to the Atlantic Ocean,Carlin Park, shops, restaurants, Harbourside Place, Riverwalk and Maltz Theater.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hobe Sound, FL

Hobe Sound apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

