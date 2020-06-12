/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:48 PM
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8797 SE Sharon St
8797 Southeast Sharon Street West, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Beach Bungalow in Hobe Sound - Property Id: 241924 Well Maintained renovated home on quite street in Hobe Hills. Granite counter tops, wood floors and travertine floors. Wonderful back porch, new appliances and 2 car garage.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue
8957 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1156 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8957 SE Hobe Ridge Av Avenue in Hobe Sound. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
12699 SE Cascades Court
12699 Southeast Cascades Court, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1136 sqft
GOLFERS DELIGHT!!!! Enjoy your recently re-modeled Florida home in the desirable 18 whole golfing community of Eaglewood.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
250 S Beach Road
250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1144 sqft
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
275 S Beach Road
275 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Boat Dock, Beach and Intracoastal access.Enjoy miles of pristine beaches, sidewalks and biking. 2 bedrooms one King and two Twin beds. Nicely appointed.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Beach Road
300 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 S Beach Road in Jupiter Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hobe Sound
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Gables
2 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1200 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
23 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
717 Us-1
717 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1000 sqft
This beautiful modern, clean and comfortable condo has a king sized bed in master, queen in guest room. TV in guest room and Living Room. Screened in patio looking onto the green, with short walk to lovely community pool.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Trail Way
400 Ocean Trail Way, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1220 sqft
Stunning, Atlantic Ocean panoramic views await you, from this luxury penthouse condo. Step onto the covered balcony, overlooking the resort styled pool and cabanas below and balmy sea breezes will make this your favorite relaxation spot.
Similar Pages
Hobe Sound 2 BedroomsHobe Sound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHobe Sound 3 BedroomsHobe Sound Apartments with Balcony
Hobe Sound Apartments with GarageHobe Sound Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHobe Sound Apartments with ParkingHobe Sound Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Fort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL