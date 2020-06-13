/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 AM
99 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.
1 of 84
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
6116 SE Riverboat Drive
6116 Southeast Riverboat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
LIKE NEW, FULLY FURNISHED 2br/2.5bth, 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE FANS. READY TO MOVE-IN : fully upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, pergo & tiles on first floor,carpet in bedrooms and stairs.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17781 SE Federal Highway
17781 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
576 sqft
Welcome to your own private cottage in a tropical oasis located directly on the intracoastal. Boat slip included with room for a trailer. Detached bath house with dry sauna, shower, toilet. Private enclosed outdoor shower area.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4931 SE Anchor Avenue
4931 Southeast Anchor Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
1906 sqft
THIS SEVEN BEDROOM, SEVEN BATHROOM FORMER licensed ALF, Drug and Alcohol treatment Facility. 7 suites each equipped with private bath (1 handicap accessible and 1 master suite) on .34 of an acre in the Port Salerno re-development area.HAS IT ALL....
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
4843 SE Bollard Avenue
4843 Southeast Bollard Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful villa, in Rocky Point area, in Port Salerno. You can see the intracoastal from the driveway and you can go to the docks and local restaurants and conveniences. It is beautifully, tastefully fully furnished everything, including..
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5626 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5626 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
A great opportunity for a short term rental. Available May 15-Oct 31; 3 month minimum. This 2-story waterfront condo has amazing views of the "Crossroads" (St Lucie River, Intracoastal Waterway & Atlantic Ocean).
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 10 miles of Hobe Sound
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Canterbury Place
1 Unit Available
139 Edenberry Ave
139 Edenberry Avenue, Jupiter, FL
Studio
$1,600
504 sqft
Jupiter Abacoa Furnished Studio Utilities Included - Property Id: 52101 Huge beautifully furnished studio/in-law with a PRIVATE ENTRANCE is very clean, located in a safe, quiet & upscale neighborhood of Jupiter-ABACOA community.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
284 Village Boulevard
284 Village Boulevard, Tequesta, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Welcome Home! Don't miss your chance to rent this lovely furnished 2 bed, 2 bath unit with split floorplan, granite countertops, diagonal tile, washer and dryer inside and spacious balcony.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
825 Center Street
825 Center Street, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1470 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE FULLY FURNISHED. IN THE HEART OF JUPITER. CLOSE TO SHOPS AND DINING AND BEACH, OFFERS COMMUNITY HEATED POOL, GORGEOUS VIEWS OF LOXAHATCHEE RIVER. TENNIS AND MUCH MORE. COME LIVE IN PARADISE.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
Similar Pages
Hobe Sound 2 BedroomsHobe Sound 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHobe Sound 3 BedroomsHobe Sound Apartments with Balcony
Hobe Sound Apartments with GarageHobe Sound Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHobe Sound Apartments with ParkingHobe Sound Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Fort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLParkland, FLPalm City, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FL