Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM

57 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL

Finding an apartment in Hobe Sound that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3431 SE Clubhouse Place
3431 Southeast Clubhouse Place, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2458 sqft
Large home available for families or Couples can share property with 2 Main en suite bedrooms 4 bedroom home in YCC on Golf course in a gated and manned community. Located on a quiet cul d'sac in the rear of the complex.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5722 SE Nassau Terrace
5722 Southeast Nassau Terrace, Port Salerno, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2886 sqft
A perfect winter getaway! Delightful fully furnished 4 bedroom 4 bath pool home in Rocky Point Estates. Stunning, completely remodeled and professionally decorated . Available September thru March. Will consider shorter term at TBD price.
Results within 10 miles of Hobe Sound
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,310
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1357 sqft
Welcome to Riverwalk Pointe, Jupiter's ONLY 55+ luxury apartment community! Riverwalk Pointe is a luxurious active adult community for people who aren't just looking for an apartment, but rather an apartment community!Riverwalk Pointe is located
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
Gables
4 Units Available
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
22 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
3 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 23 at 07:01am
Contact for Availability
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 St Lucie Court
8 St Lucie Court, Sewall's Point, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
4515 sqft
Waterfront-Sewall's Point Beauty- 4 BR Pool Home - Come lease this beautiful Sewalls Point luxury and deep/wide waterfront home that sits on a half acre.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5803 Sullivan Road
5803 Sullivan Road, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1196 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
2419 SW Foxpoint Trail
2419 Southwest Foxpoint Trail, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1585 sqft
Video Walkthrough: https://www.youtube.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,500
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting January 2021. Seasonal Rental just a short stroll to Jupiter Beach. Fully furnished, upgraded kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Botanica
1 Unit Available
285 E Bay Cedar Circle
285 East Bay Cedar Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2042 sqft
This is a phenomental one! 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage fully furnished located right next to the community swimming pool. Nice large office or bedroom space on 1st floor.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hamptons
1 Unit Available
188 S Hampton Drive
188 South Hampton Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1975 sqft
Single family home in desirable Hamptons with private pool with Southern Exposure. This home is special. Kitchen has been opened and modified..fabulous look. Private pool area. 2 good dogs okay

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Martinique
1 Unit Available
3183 East Community Drive
3183 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1670 sqft
3183 East Community Drive, Martinique, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SW 31st Street
1030 Southwest 31st Street, Palm City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
860 sqft
Newer 2 story apartment. Perfect for the young professional or single person. Super nice 2 story apartment with a large living room and eat in kitchen downstairs, 20 x 11.5 bedroom & bath upstairs.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hobe Sound, FL

Finding an apartment in Hobe Sound that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

