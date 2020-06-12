/
3 bedroom apartments
120 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL
6240 PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH ONE CAR GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS WITH WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA WITH GOLF COURSE BEYOND. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST LEVEL, CARPETING ON 2nd.
7774 SE Lanham Street
7774 Southeast Lanham Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Great Home for rent in the ideal location of Hobe Sound. Family friendly community, with a park, playground and basketball court. Close to beaches, boat ramps, and schools. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a 2 car garage
6112 SE Portofino Circle
6112 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1770 sqft
3-bed/2.5-bath townhouse for rent in Heritage Enclave, a newly constructed 50-unit townhouse project in Hobe Sound, Florida. Excellent location near shopping, dining, and top-rated Martin County schools. Five minutes to Hobe Sound beach.
11658 SE Florida Avenue
11658 Southeast Florida Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Unique quiet 2 story townhome, bike to the beach. 3/2/2 heated pool with private courtyard on an oak dappled secluded street only 58 units. Third bdrm used as office with view of sunset and preserve.
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound
Port Salerno
5029 SE Jack Avenue
5029 Southeast Jack Avenue, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Spacious 3 BR/2 BA/2 CG with tall ceilings, granite counter tops, walk-in closet, and large backyard located close to schools, shopping, restaurants, waterways, boat ramps, and golf courses. Unfurnished annual lease available June 1st.
Port Salerno
5220 SW Seascape Way 101
5220 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Rental - Property Id: 294919 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294919 Property Id 294919 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837247)
9366 SE River Terrace
9366 Southeast River Terrace, Martin County, FL
Treasure in Tequesta - This newly remodeled, 4-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront property is a true treasure.
Port Salerno
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.
Port Salerno
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.
10521 SE Le Parc
10521 Southeast Le Parc, Martin County, FL
Fix Bridge 4'6'' clearance at mean tide, no fixed t-top on boats. Fully Renovated and freshly painted Eye-catching Custom CBS Home boasting 3,248 total sq ft. and 2,624 Living sq ft. Located on The Loxahatchee River, the lot measures .
18385 SE Federal Hwy Highway
18385 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3053 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
8984 SE Hawksnest Court
8984 SE Hawks Nest Ct, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1988 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oakmont located in The Retreat of Hobe Sound.
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
1476 SE Legacy Cove Circle
1476 SE Legacy Cove Cir, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2196 sqft
A rental which shows a reflection of your uncompromising good taste & 6-7 months considered @ $100 addl monthly. From the moment you enter...you will be impressed...from either the tile inlays at the entry to the spacious rooms...
3543 SE Fairway E
3543 Southeast Fairway East, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2007 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL …...NICELY FURNISHED TURNKEY 3 BR/2BA/2GAR GOLF COURSE HOME IN YACHT & COUNTRY CLUB. OVERLOOKING THE 5TH AND 18TH FAIRWAYS. VAULTED/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS IN LIVINGROOM AND SCREENED PORCH.
Port Salerno
5280 SE Seascape Way
5280 Southeast Seascape Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1561 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in the tranquil, private community of Seascape. End unit!! 2 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with beautiful screen porch off of master.
