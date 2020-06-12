Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

212 Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8797 SE Sharon St
8797 Southeast Sharon Street West, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1800 sqft
Beach Bungalow in Hobe Sound - Property Id: 241924 Well Maintained renovated home on quite street in Hobe Hills. Granite counter tops, wood floors and travertine floors. Wonderful back porch, new appliances and 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
12699 SE Cascades Court
12699 Southeast Cascades Court, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1136 sqft
GOLFERS DELIGHT!!!! Enjoy your recently re-modeled Florida home in the desirable 18 whole golfing community of Eaglewood.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7774 SE Lanham Street
7774 Southeast Lanham Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
Great Home for rent in the ideal location of Hobe Sound. Family friendly community, with a park, playground and basketball court. Close to beaches, boat ramps, and schools. 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with a 2 car garage

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6948 SE Delegate Street
6948 Southeast Delegate Street, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Annual furnished rental. This very spacious 2/2 in a 55+ Association boasts a family room and oversized screened front porch. All appliances including washer and dryer. Very clean and bright.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6112 SE Portofino Circle
6112 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1770 sqft
3-bed/2.5-bath townhouse for rent in Heritage Enclave, a newly constructed 50-unit townhouse project in Hobe Sound, Florida. Excellent location near shopping, dining, and top-rated Martin County schools. Five minutes to Hobe Sound beach.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11658 SE Florida Avenue
11658 Southeast Florida Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Unique quiet 2 story townhome, bike to the beach. 3/2/2 heated pool with private courtyard on an oak dappled secluded street only 58 units. Third bdrm used as office with view of sunset and preserve.

1 of 84

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9257 SE Olympus Street
9257 Southeast Olympus Street, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This beautiful pool home is appointed with hardwood floors, granite and stainless in the kitchen, salt system pool, play house and putting green!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue
9013 Southeast Hobe Ridge Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
HOA-no tenant approval needed 2 assigned spots for parking Pets allowed with restrictions Lawn care is included Tenant pays all utilties W/D hookups

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
8163 SE Croft Cir, apt C-5, Hobe Sound, FL 33455 - 1
8163 Southeast Croft Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
889 sqft
HOA- Pets allowed with restrictions W/D stackable
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9366 SE River Terrace
9366 Southeast River Terrace, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1526 sqft
Treasure in Tequesta - This newly remodeled, 4-bedroom, 2-bath waterfront property is a true treasure.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5190 SE Schooner Oaks Way
5190 Southeast Schooner Oaks Way, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2095 sqft
3/2/1 Lovely Community of Schooner Oaks-Annual Lease! - Enter this lovely 3/2/1 townhouse on the ground floor which leads you to the stairs and the second floor. This spacious townhome is fully contained on the top floor and has more than 2000 sq.ft.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
18395 SE Federal Highway
18395 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3377 sqft
This elegantly stunning direct intracoastal single family attached home with breathtaking blue water intracoastal views is located across from the peaceful and serene Jupiter Island Preserve.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17781 SE Federal Highway
17781 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
576 sqft
Welcome to your own private cottage in a tropical oasis located directly on the intracoastal. Boat slip included with room for a trailer. Detached bath house with dry sauna, shower, toilet. Private enclosed outdoor shower area.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6571 SE Twin Oaks Circle
6571 Southeast Twin Oaks Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1951 sqft
**Fully Furnished** move in ready to relax home! Step outside your back patio and enjoy a walk around the lake. Take a short jaunt to the communtiy pool, or work on the golf game.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
250 S Beach Road
250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1144 sqft
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
35 Saddleback Road
35 Saddleback Road, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2782 sqft
Stunning Riverfront furnished 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. High end quality finishes throughout. Relax and enjoy your pool, hot tub and summer kitchen. Bring your boat, dock has a lift & room for up to 30 ft.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Port Salerno
1 Unit Available
5771 SE Windsong Lane
5771 Southeast Windsong Lane, Port Salerno, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
Come check out this awesome, furnished, 2 story rental in Stuart's beautiful Emerald Lakes. This private, gated community offers a clubhouse, community pool, tennis, many scenic walking paths, and much more. This townhouse has 2 bedrooms, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Hobe Sound, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hobe Sound renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

