apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM
203 Apartments for rent in Hobe Sound, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6240 SE PORTOFINO CIR
6240 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1770 sqft
BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL NEWLY CONSTRUCTED 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH GARAGE. GOURMET KITCHEN & GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABS. SPECTACULAR VIEW OF WOODED AREA & GOLF COURSE CERAMIC TILE FIRST LEVEL, CARPETS ON 2nd. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
8183 SE Villa Way
8183 Southeast Villa Way, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Spacious Villa in Clubhouse Community - Property Id: 303108 Great townhouse in beautiful and well-maintained ''55+COMMUNITY'' with all new roofs, lovely seasonally heated pool and clubhouse. condo includes many updates.
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12759 SE Old Cypress Drive
12759 Southeast Old Cypress Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2050 sqft
Fully furnished, Beautiful -3 story townhome with private elevator. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 car attached garage. Located in Gated community of Tranquility. Home has Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside the home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8088 SE Asaro Street
8088 Southeast Asaro Lane, Hobe Sound, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2203 sqft
Paradise found! Enjoy your Key West style get away. Located approximately 5 minutes to the beach and 20 minutes to downtown Stuart or Tequesta.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
12699 SE Cascades Court
12699 Southeast Cascades Court, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1136 sqft
GOLFERS DELIGHT!!!! Enjoy your recently re-modeled Florida home in the desirable 18 whole golfing community of Eaglewood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8962 SE Parkway Drive
8962 South E Parkway Drive, Hobe Sound, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
853 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath units with new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, new appliances w/ washer & dryer, no dishwasher, completely new bathrooms, neutral tile in living areas, wood look vinyl or laminate floors in bedrooms, new impact
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6112 SE Portofino Circle
6112 SE Portofino Circle, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1770 sqft
3-bed/2.5-bath townhouse for rent in Heritage Enclave, a newly constructed 50-unit townhouse project in Hobe Sound, Florida. Excellent location near shopping, dining, and top-rated Martin County schools. Five minutes to Hobe Sound beach.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
11658 SE Florida Avenue
11658 Southeast Florida Avenue, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Unique quiet 2 story townhome, bike to the beach. 3/2/2 heated pool with private courtyard on an oak dappled secluded street only 58 units. Third bdrm used as office with view of sunset and preserve.
1 of 84
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
9857 SE Crape Myrtle Court
9857 Southeast Crape Myrtle Court, Hobe Sound, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2271 sqft
bsolutely stunning and bright furnished home in the gorgeous community of Osprey Cove. From the second you walk into the home, you will be impressed by the decorative painted walls with a Mediterranean feel.
Results within 1 mile of Hobe Sound
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5734 SE Orange Blossom Trail
5734 Southeast Orange Blossom Trail, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
GREAT HOUSE IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. LARGE LARGE LARGE LOT WITH NO RESTRICTIONS ON MOTORCYCLES, RV'S, OR PICK UP TRUCKS. 2 FULL BATHS AND 3 BEDROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE AND WOOD DECK FOR ENJOYING A HUGE BACK YARD.
Results within 5 miles of Hobe Sound
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
5111 SE Miles Grant Rd
5111 Miles Grant Road, Port Salerno, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1291 sqft
Location, Location! Lovely 3 Bed 2 Bath condo overlooking First fairway! It is End / Corner unit with private staircase and entrance. Amaizing views! Second floor, fully furnished. Brand new stove and microwave. Washer and Dryer in the unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6503 SE Spy Glass Lane
6503 Southeast Spy Glass Lane, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3076 sqft
Here's the perfect opportunity to spend the 2021 season at the exceptional Mariner Sands Country Club! Enjoy this extraordinary home and all that Mariner Sands has to offer. World class golf, tennis, club activities, fine and casual dining.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6625 SE Amyris Court
6625 Southeast Amyris Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect family home located on a cul de sac in the sought after community of Parkwood. Brand new kitchen including quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Spacious open floor plan with split bedrooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4992 SE Mariner Garden Circle
4992 Southeast Mariner Garden Circle, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1530 sqft
New Flooring throughout and interior paint. Perfect Location.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6789 SE Warwick Lane
6789 Southeast Warwick Lane, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1541 sqft
Come enjoy all that Summerfield has to offer - golf, tennis, pool, proximity to downtown Stuart and beaches - in this fully furnished and equipped three bedroom villa.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Port Salerno
6537 SE Federal Hwy Highway
6537 Southeast Federal Highway, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
967 sqft
Upper 2/2 long term rental available , partial furnished, immaculate condition, washer dryer in unit , water included in rent, screened balcony, front porch, tree lined community, with pool area, bbq grills, commercial and recreational parking
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8544 SE Retreat Drive
8544 Southeast Retreat Drive, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1526 sqft
Easy to view. Clean, clean. Everything is like new. NO PETS and NO SMOKING. Tenant pays electric, water & upgrades to cable. Tenant must have content insurance.4 Months only. HOA Rules.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7191 SE Lillian Ct
7191 Southeast Lillian Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Perfect in every way, this 2BR, 1BA rental is in Duckwood, the best kept secret in Martin County! Tenant has use of community pool, billiards and more! 55 + community requires interview, credit check, first, last & security.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
250 S Beach Road
250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1144 sqft
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
275 S Beach Road
275 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1235 sqft
Boat Dock, Beach and Intracoastal access.Enjoy miles of pristine beaches, sidewalks and biking. 2 bedrooms one King and two Twin beds. Nicely appointed.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9545 SE Cove Point Street
9545 Southeast Cove Point Street, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1625 sqft
Beautifully and newly renovated single story 3 bedroom, 2 bath with office/game room and 2 car garage home in Tequesta! Tastefully furnished and decorated, Don't miss this great house in a great location, available seasonally, or annually.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Beach Road
300 South Beach Road, Jupiter Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 300 S Beach Road in Jupiter Island. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
8984 SE Hawksnest Court
8984 SE Hawks Nest Ct, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1988 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom Oakmont located in The Retreat of Hobe Sound.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9180 SE Riverfront Terrace
9180 Southeast Riverfront Terrace, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1625 sqft
The view says it all! Enjoy wide water vistas of the beautiful Loxahatchee river from nearly every room. This 3/2.5 condo is newly furnished upstairs and down, brand new range and vacuum.
