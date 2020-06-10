All apartments in Hialeah
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

7785 W 29th Way Apt 202

7785 West 29th Way · (404) 567-4222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7785 West 29th Way, Hialeah, FL 33018

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer. Utilities include Water,Trash,Sewer,Gas and Electricity.

(RLNE5972150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have any available units?
7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have?
Some of 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have a pool?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 has a pool.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7785 W 29th Way Apt 202 has units with air conditioning.
